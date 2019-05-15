Toggle Menu
Mumbai University appoints examination coordinators to expedite result declarationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/mumbai-university-appoints-examination-coordinators-to-expedite-result-declaration-5727890/

Mumbai University appoints examination coordinators to expedite result declaration

"For more than 300 examinations we conduct, the University has to assess less than 100 papers for each... Now, we have appointed one person to ensure that for the examinations, the results are announced on time," Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar said.

MU council decides to prepone first day, last working day of colleges by a month
Mumbai University

To expedite declaration of results, the Mumbai University has, for the first time, appointed district-wise exam coordinators and convenors.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar told The Indian Express: “I held four meetings with principals, teachers and examination coordinators at four different places to understand the issues they face. For more than 300 examinations we conduct, the University has to assess less than 100 papers for each… Now, we have appointed one person to ensure that for the examinations, the results are announced on time. The number of students in commerce is so huge that we have appointed one person to only look after the assessment for that stream.”

Referring to assessment of law papers, he said the university was exploring the possibilities of allowing practising lawyers to assess papers on a laptop with proper security.

“We are also exploring the possibility of giving students their assessed answer sheets. However, if they all start applying for re-evaluation, then it will add to the burden. That is why we are exploring to what extent we can do that,” he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Assam HSLC 10th Result 2019 available now at these websites
2 MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2019 declared at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
3 UGC warns students against taking admission in institutions in Pakistan occupied Kashmir