Mumbai University appoints examination coordinators to expedite result declaration

To expedite declaration of results, the Mumbai University has, for the first time, appointed district-wise exam coordinators and convenors.

Advertising

Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar told The Indian Express: “I held four meetings with principals, teachers and examination coordinators at four different places to understand the issues they face. For more than 300 examinations we conduct, the University has to assess less than 100 papers for each… Now, we have appointed one person to ensure that for the examinations, the results are announced on time. The number of students in commerce is so huge that we have appointed one person to only look after the assessment for that stream.”

Referring to assessment of law papers, he said the university was exploring the possibilities of allowing practising lawyers to assess papers on a laptop with proper security.

“We are also exploring the possibility of giving students their assessed answer sheets. However, if they all start applying for re-evaluation, then it will add to the burden. That is why we are exploring to what extent we can do that,” he added.