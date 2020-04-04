Mumbai University admissions open for international students, check details

MU admissions open at mu.ac.in. (Representational image) MU admissions open at mu.ac.in. (Representational image)

Mumbai University admission: The University of Mumbai (MU) has invited applications for admission to academic session 2020-21. The registration is open for international students who can apply at the official website, mu.ac.in. The application process will remain open till July 31, 2020.

Colleges or departments affiliated to MU cannot enroll any foreign student including NRI, PIO, OCI etc directly. Students will have to go through this single window registration process for admission, as per the rules.

After scrutinising the application form the department of students’ development will issue a letter of eligibility followed by provisional admission letter by the department of students’ development.

Students will have to send the letter of willingness and submit admission processing fee. Following this, a letter of intimation will be sent to respective college or institute or department.

Each institute/college/department will nominate one senior faculty member as head to supervise the international students admission process at the varsity and students will be able to directly communicate with them.

Non-refundable eligibility fee of USD50 per course and admission processing fee of USD1150 will be applicable. In case of any error, student can connect with the officials at internatioanl.admission@mu.ac.in.

Meanwhile, for PhD admissions, the varsity has received record high number of applications. As many as 6,848 students applied for PhD Entrance Test (PET) of which 326 have applied for MPhil courses.

