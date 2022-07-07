scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Mumbai University Admissions 2022: Second merit list released

Mumbai University Admissions 2022: Students can now visit their official website of Mumbai university, or even visit the official websites of individual colleges they are interested in, and check the second merit list for the applied programme.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022 12:36:22 pm
Mumbai University , Mumbai University admissions, Mumbai University merit list, MU admissionsMumbai University Admissions 2022: The last date for document verification and submission of fees is July 13, 2022. (Representative image)

Mumbai University Admissions 2022: Mumbai University has released the second list for admissions to various courses in different colleges for the upcoming academic session. Students can now check details about the second list by visiting the official website of Mumbai University — mu.ac.in.

The MU admissions second merit list comes a few hours after the deadline for concluding the first merit list admission process. Students were given time till 3 pm of July 6 to get their documents verified and pay the fees. The second list has been released after that deadline was over.

Read |Mumbai University admissions 2022: First merit list released for several colleges

Students can now visit the official website of Mumbai university, or even visit the official websites of individual colleges they are interested in and check the second merit list for the applied programme. The students can start getting their documents verified from tomorrow, i.e. July 8, and the last date for document verification and submission of fees is July 13, 2022.

In the second list, the cut-off list will decrease a bit for courses, as per the available number of seats, courses and more. Colleges such as Vivek College of Commerce, Kishinchand Chellaram College, BK Birla College of Arts, Science and Commerce, K.P.B Hinduja College of Commerce, and many more will soon start releasing their second merit list.

Read |Mumbai University Admissions 2022-23: Admissions open for distance and open learning; apply till July 30

The first merit list was released after 11 am on June 29, and students were then required to get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day onwards.

Students were given time from June 9 to June 20 to apply for several five-years integrated courses and integrated courses.

