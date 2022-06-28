Mumbai University admissions 2022: First merit list to be released tomorrow

Mumbai University First Merit List 2022: The Mumbai University will release the first merit list for admissions to various colleges on Wednesday, June 29 at 11 am. The students who had applied for admission to various colleges can check the list through the website- mu.ac.in.

According to university, the first merit list will be released on June 29, after which students can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day onwards. The final date to get the documents verified on July 6 up to 3 pm.

Similarly, the second merit list will be released at 11 am on July 7 and the same procedure of verification and payment will be followed till July 13 up to 3 pm.

The third, which is usually the final merit list will be released at 11 am on July 14. The verification and payment procedure for the same will continue till July 16.

The colleges have been directed to provide the enrolled candidates with a provisional admission certificate, which will be confirmed later when the candidate submits a hard copy of the mark-sheet and all other necessary documents later.

The university started the admission process for several five-years integrated courses and integrate courses from June 9 and the last date to apply was June 20.