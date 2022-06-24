Mumbai University Admissions 2022-23: Admissions open for distance and open learning; apply before July 30

Mumbai University admissions 2022-23: The University of Mumbai is starting admission process under the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL). Interested students can apply for IDOL programmes through the official website — old.mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

The admission process will begin from June 25 and the last date to register for IDOL programmes in July 30, 2022. Under this admission process, several courses are available such as BA, BCom, BSc IT, MA Part-I for History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, English and Hindi. Additionally, MA Part I and II of Geography and Education are also available, in addition to MCom Part I and II (Accounts/Management). Courses for MSc Part I and II of Mathematics, IT and Computer Science, among many other courses.

For post graduate programmes, the Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management is also available in semester pattern this time. Interested candidates should note that admissions to first year MCA and MMS are on the basis of entrance examination conducted by IDOL.

The university has also recently concluded admission process for several five-years integrated courses and integrate courses. ALong with online and offline admissions, the in-house admissions and minority quota admissions were also to be completed during this period only, as per the official notification. The decision for this admission process was taken while considering that the Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) exam results.