Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: Online application process begins today

Mumbai University admissions 2021: Two days after the Maharashtra board declared the HSC results or class 12 results, Mumbai University has officially announced its schedule for UG Admissions for the new academic session in all MU colleges. The first merit list will be released on August 17, 2021, as stated in the official notification. Students can visit the official website to get the forms.

All online admission forms and pre-admission enrollment will be sold from August 5 to August 14, 2021, till 1 pm. Students have to submit the admisssion forms online along with the pre-admission enrollment forms from August 6 to 14. It is important to note that in-house admissions and minority quota admissions will also be completed during the mentioned schedule.

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will go on till August 25 at 3 pm.

The second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 pm after which online verification and online fees payment will take place from AUgust 26 to 30 upto 3 pm. Finally, the third merit list will come out on August 30, 2021 and the online document verification and fees payment will be available from September 1 to September 4, 2021.

According to the instructions mentioned in the notification, students are required to submit the declaration form or the undertaking in any one college for admission confirmation. Colleges must, thereafter, provide provisional admission to these student and confirm it after they submit a hard copy the mark sheet and other certificates.

Due to the Covid-19 fear, there will be no offline online submission system and colleges and colleges have been asked to create an online submission system to avoid physical interaction.

In places like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar, where having an online portal for admission may be difficult, colleges are allowed to have an offline admission system with strict Covid protocols.

Students may note that the link for online applications pre-admission online enrolment forms was made available from August 4, 2021 at mum.digitaluniversity.ac, where students can also get a helpline number in case of further queries.