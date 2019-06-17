Mumbai University first merit to release today, 2.60 lakh students register

Mumbai university admissions 2019: The Mumbai University (MU) will release its first merit list for admission to various courses today – June 17 (Monday) at its official website, mu.ac.in. The same was scheduled to be released on June 13 but as reports suggest, it was postponed since the Maharashtra Board class 12 mark sheets were delayed by the MSBSHSE.

Those who make it through the merit list will have to book their seats by paying the fee. The fee window will be open on June 18 and 20, 2019. If a candidate fails to reserve their seat, it will be passed on to other candidates. The second merit list will be released on June 20 followed by third on June 21.

A total of 2,60,757 (2.60 lakh) candidates have registered for admission at the varsity through a total of 7,78,235 (7.78 lakh) applications.

Last year, in Mithabai College, the cut-off for BA programme stands at 95.24%. The Poddar College, Matunga has demanded 94% for B.COM (Hons) course. For Arts and Science programme, the cut-offs are 86.31% and 89.80%.