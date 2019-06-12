Mumbai University admissions 2019: First merit list to release tomorrow

Mumbai University admissions 2019: The Mumbai University will release the first merit list for admissions to various colleges on June 13, 2019 (Thursday) at its official website, mu.ac.in. A total of 6,61,641 applications were received by the varsity for various courses.

Document verification for students seeking admission will begin on June 14 – Only those who are eligible through the merit list can apply. Students can pay their fees and book a seat between June 15 and June 17.

For those who could not take admission based on the first merit list, the second merit list will be released on June 17, 2019 and a third and final merit list will be out on June 20, 2019.

Document verification for those seeking admission through the second merit list will begin on June 18 and fee payment can be done from June 18 to June 20.

Those students whose name appears on the third merit list will have to wait till June 21 to get their documents verified and they can make the fee payment between June 21, 2019 and June 24, 2019.

Mumbai University admissions 2019: Documents needed

— Passport size photograph of the applicant

— Scanned signature of the applicant

— Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

— Self-attested class 12 mark sheet

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM/OBC Certificate,

— EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant

— Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates

Any queries regarding the admission process can be clarified by calling on the helpline number 02066834821.