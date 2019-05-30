Mumbai University fails to list 1 per cent quota for orphans in reservation circular

A recent circular on reservation during admissions that was issued by the University of Mumbai has failed to acknowledge the one per cent reservation for orphaned children in education and jobs, mandated by the government.

The notification was issued by the state women and child development department on April 2, 2018, instituting one per cent reservation for orphaned individuals living in orphanages, whose documents did not mention a caste or any information on parents and relatives.

“When the university cited commencement of admissions, it did not implement the reservation last year. We reminded the authorities about the reservation through a letter that was sent a month ago. Despite that, the reservation for orphaned students has not been mentioned in the reservation circular released by the varsity for the academic year 2019-2020,” said Manoj Tekade, state president, Prahar Student Organisation, which has been founded by MLA Bacchu Kadu.

The members of the organisation said they will stage protests against the university if it failed to rectify the matter.

Leeladhar Bansod, spokesperson of MU, said all government resolutions will be followed. “If the varsity has missed the a particular reservation, adequate changes will be made,” he said.