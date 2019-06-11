Mumbai University admissions 2019: Over 2.20 lakh candidates registered so far

Mumbai University admissions 2019: Over 2,20,400 students have registered for admission to the various courses offered by the Mumbai University for the academic session 2019-2020. A total of 6,61,641 applications for various courses being offered by the colleges affiliated to the university have been received by the university so far.

Advertising

Admissions to the varsity began from May 29 and closed on June 7 this year. The admission forms can be submitted till June 13, 2019. Students were also provided the facility of pre-admission online enrollment till June 7, 2019, the link for which was available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac.

Read | List of top universities in India

The university will release the first merit list on June 13 and document verification will begin on June 14.

Students who wish to take admission through the first merit list are required to pay the fees between June 15 and June 17.

Advertising

The second merit list will be released on June 17, 2019 and the third and final merit list will be out on June 20, 2019. Document verification for those seeking admission through the second merit list will begin on June 18 and fee payment can be done from June 18 to June 20.

Those students whose name appears on the third merit list will have to wait till June 21 to get their documents verified and they can make the fee payment between June 21, 2019 and June 24, 2019.

Any queries regarding the admission process can be clarified by calling on the helpline number 02066834821.