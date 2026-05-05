Mumbai University Admission 2026-27: Application begins on May 6; schedule released

Students are required to register at the university's dedicated admissions portal — muugadmission.samarth.edu.in — which will go live on May 6 at 11 am. (Representational Image/Express Photo by Kevin D Souza)

The Mumbai University has released the admission schedule for the academic year 2026–27 for students seeking entry into undergraduate programmes at affiliated colleges, autonomous institutions, and university departments across the city and its suburbs.

The pre-admission online registration window opens on May 6 and closes on May 21, 2026, at 1 pm Students are required to register at the university’s dedicated admissions portal — muugadmission.samarth.edu.in — which will go live on May 6 at 11 am. Registration is mandatory for all students seeking first-year admission to non-professional degree courses.

The admissions process is being conducted in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Maharashtra government’s gazette notification of April 20, 2023, which restructured undergraduate education into three-year degree programmes, four-year Honours and Honours with Research options, and five-year integrated programmes with multiple entry and exit points.