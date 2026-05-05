Mumbai University Admission 2026-27: Application begins on May 6; schedule released

The university has released the full schedule for its pre-admission online registration process, covering first-year undergraduate programmes across dozens of affiliated colleges under the National Education Policy framework.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 5, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Mumbai University opens admissions for 2026–27: First merit list on May 26, classes from June 13Students are required to register at the university's dedicated admissions portal — muugadmission.samarth.edu.in — which will go live on May 6 at 11 am. (Representational Image/Express Photo by Kevin D Souza)
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The Mumbai University has released the admission schedule for the academic year 2026–27 for students seeking entry into undergraduate programmes at affiliated colleges, autonomous institutions, and university departments across the city and its suburbs.

The pre-admission online registration window opens on May 6 and closes on May 21, 2026, at 1 pm Students are required to register at the university’s dedicated admissions portal — muugadmission.samarth.edu.in — which will go live on May 6 at 11 am. Registration is mandatory for all students seeking first-year admission to non-professional degree courses.

The admissions process is being conducted in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Maharashtra government’s gazette notification of April 20, 2023, which restructured undergraduate education into three-year degree programmes, four-year Honours and Honours with Research options, and five-year integrated programmes with multiple entry and exit points.

Mumbai University 2026: Key dates

Date Event Details
May 6 Registration & applications open Portal live at 11:00 a.m. | In-house & minority quota admissions begin
May 21 Registration & applications close Deadline at 1:00 p.m.
May 26 First merit list Released at 11:00 a.m.
May 27–29 Document verification & fee payment (Round 1) Deadline 3:00 p.m. on May 29
May 30 Second merit list Released at 7:00 p.m.
Jun 1–3 Document verification & fee payment (Round 2) Deadline 3:00 p.m. on June 3
Jun 4 Third merit list Released at 7:00 p.m.
Jun 5–9 Document verification & fee payment (Round 3)
Jun 13 Classes begin / Orientation day Academic year 2026–27 commences

“All admissions and academic activities for first-year degree courses will be governed by the provisions and guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, Mumbai University, and the UGC from time to time.” — Dr Pooja Roundale, Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

Online registration is compulsory for students applying to a sweeping range of programmes — from the conventional BA, BSc, and BCom to specialised offerings such as BSc Data Science, BSc Forensic Science, BSc Aeronautics, BSc Nautical Science, BA (Film, Television and New Media Production), Bachelor of Culinary Arts, and BPA in Music and Dance, among many others. Integrated five-year courses including BMS–MBA and B.Sc. Bioanalytical Science are also part of the centralised process.

Dr Roundale also clarified that admissions to the BMS programme under AICTE will follow a separate timeline, contingent on the results of the entrance examination conducted by the CET Cell.

All affiliated colleges and autonomous institutions have been directed to adhere strictly to the published schedule, factoring in their individual intake capacities, reservation policies, and course eligibility criteria.

 

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