Mumbai University admission 2019: Registration process to close tomorrow, know details

Mumbai University admission 2019: The online registration process for admission to the University of Mumbai will be closed tomorrow. The students can apply through the official website mu.ac.in.

Advertising

The link for pre-admission online enrolment will be available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac till June 7, 2019. The students can submit their form till June 13, 2019.

The first merit list will be out on June 13 and verification of documents will begin on June 14.

Students are required to pay the fee between June 15 and 17. The second merit list will be out on June 17 followed by the third and final merit list on June 20.

Advertising

Mumbai University admission 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 3: Fill the details and click on submit

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Mumbai university admissions: Documents required

Passport size photograph of the applicant, Scanned signature of the applicant, Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth, Self-attested class 12 mark sheet SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31, EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019 or later Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates

In case the marksheet has not been issued by the Board, a self-attested copy of the marksheet downloaded from the respective Board’s website should be uploaded). (100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

Mumbai University admission 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply for registration process: June 7

Date of submission of pre-admission form: June 7 to 13, 2019

First merir list: June 13

Document verification: June 14

Payment of fees: June 15 to 17

Second merit list: June 17

Document verification process: June 18

Payment of fees: June 18 to 20

Third merit list: June 20

Document verification: June 21

Payment of fees: June 21 to 24, 2019

Third merit list: June 20

Document verification: June 21

Payment of fees: June 21 to 24, 2019.