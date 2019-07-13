Mumbai: UGC asks academy to withdraw its courses

AN ACADEMY based in Goregaon, which has collaborated with Mumbai University’s Garware Institute of Career Education and Development (GICED), has been asked by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to withdraw its courses. It now risks being listed as a fake university.

Advertising

National Academy of Event Management and Development (NAEMD) has come under scanner for offering undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in various disciplines of event management, which are not recognised by the UGC under the UGC Act, 1956.

While the academy has partnered with GICED to offer its expertise, it allegedly offers its own courses as well. According to its website, the academy offers full-time bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and diplomas (undergraduation and postgraduation) in event management.

The website added that NAEMD is affiliated to Mumbai University (MU). However, a reply to an RTI query filed in August 2018 has stated that it is not affiliated to MU.

Advertising

While the UGC had on May 7 issued a showcause notice to the academy, in a letter dated July 9, it has asked NAEMD to stop displaying UG/PG courses on its website and withdraw the collaboration with Garware institute. The academy also has centres in Jaipur, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

According UGC regulation 2017, “no university, whether central, state, private or deemed can offer its programmes through franchising arrangement with private coaching institutions even for the purpose of conducting courses through distance mode”.

Moreover, as per UGC regulation 2016, there is a prohibition on the use of certain words. The regulations stated, “Educational institutes established and controlled by the central government alone may prefix the word ‘Indian/national institute’ with their respective names.” In this regard, the academy has also been directed to immediately remove the word “national” from its name.

The academy is now required to submit a compliance report to the UGC within 14 days of the issuance of the July 7 letter. In failing to do so, the name of the institution will be included in the list of fake universities maintained by UGC and necessary action will be taken as per law.

A letter has also sent to MU Registrar Ajay Deshmukh and Director (in this case in-charge director) of GICED Shivram Garje, making it clear that the academy is not recognised by the UGC and that franchising arrangement between NAEMD and GICED is against the rules. Further, GICED has been asked to submit a compliance report within 14 days.

Both Deshmukh and Garje said they hadn’t received the letter. Garje said, “We collaborate with industry experts to offer courses. While we use the expertise of NAEMD, the classes are conducted by Garware. We have signed MoUs in this regard. I will respond after receiving the letter.”

Despite repeated attempts, calls and messages to representatives of NAEMD went unanswered.