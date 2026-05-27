Mumbai colleges declare first merit list for UG admissions: Cut-offs rise for professional courses, dip for traditional ones

As city colleges declared the first merit list for admission to Undergraduate (UG) courses on Tuesday, traditional courses such as BA and BSc continued to see their cut-offs dip. In contrast, almost all professional courses have seen an increase in cut-offs in the first list.

The trend has led to colleges starting newer and more industry relevant professional courses for UG education. Taking cue from the flexibility offered in the new structure of UG courses under the National Education Policy (NEP), colleges are also planning to offer skill-oriented certification courses that students can simultaneously pursue along with their traditional UG courses.