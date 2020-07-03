Mumbai tech institute holds online final-year exams

The institute has around 200 undergraduate and 50 postgraduate students.(Representational) The institute has around 200 undergraduate and 50 postgraduate students.(Representational)

Despite a state government notification clarifying its stand on not conducting final-year and final semester college exams, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai has gone ahead with exams citing lack of clarity from the apex councils that governs it.

The institute on Wednesday began online exams for its undergraduate and postgraduate students. Falling under the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the ICT has said that it has not received any instructions from the AICTE regarding not conducting of exams.

The institute has around 200 undergraduate and 50 postgraduate students. Opposing the move, Yuva Sena has written to the vice-chancellor in this regard.

When contacted, institute Vice-Chancellor Dr AB Pandit said, “The decision has been made in consultation with the students’ body. It is an open book test and not an online exam. It is a matter of careers and no student has any complains.”

Non-payment of fees: School ‘removes’ students from online learning groups

The Ryan International School at Sanpada allegedly disallowed students from participating in online learning groups over the issue of non-payment of fees.

While many parents said their children were removed from online learning groups created by the school, a parent said: “Yesterday, in the middle of a lecture, my niece in Class III was told to pay the fees or discontinue her studies. How can a school tell her this in front of everyone?”

On Wednesday, around 10 parents visited the school and staged a protest. Following this, they were later told that the school will withdraw such move.

The spokesperson of the school said, “We have continuously kept the students engaged across our schools through e-learning. We have not denied access to online learning for any student. We have also followed all government directives on payment of fees. We are sensitive to the situation and to our parents, and the well-being of our students is always uppermost in our minds.”

