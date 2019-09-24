Mumbai: Teachers plan film festival on science concepts taught in schools

MADE BY teachers and adjudged by students, short films on popular science concepts taught at schools will be showcased at a film festival that aims at building interest in science learning among schoolchildren. The films will be based on popular science concepts taught at schools. The ‘Navnirman Science Education Short Film Festival’ is being hosted by NGO NavNirman Vidnyan Prabodhan.

Advertising

Pradnya Shah, a teacher at Sheth RN Shah Vidyalaya, Jogeshwari, said it was her first time in front of the camera. “While I took help from a school technician, I had to be mindful of camera angles. Doing retakes made me forget lines,” she said. Shah, in her film, has attempted to explain Newton’s Law of Motion with the help of a football, a car and a balloon among other things. “While it was difficult, it is important to reach students through technology in today’s age,” she added.

An idea that once came to her while teaching helped Pratima Singh make a film. A teacher at Vivekanand English School, Kurla (East), her film shows how reflection can be achieved with objects available around us. “Usually, reflection is taught with the help of a flat surface such as a mirror. However, one day when I forgot to take the mirror to the classroom, I used a ruler to demonstrate the same effect. I have shown the same in my movie. It’s important for children to be able to apply these concepts using things available to them,” she said. The festival will be held on Tuesday at Pradnya Bodhini High School, Goregaon (East), from 2 pm to 5 pm.