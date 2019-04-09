Mumbai: Students to protest against Maratha, EWS quota

Demanding ‘merit-based admissions’, medical students from across the state are set to stage a protest at Sion Hospital on Tuesday against the state government’s reservation for the Maratha community and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Claiming that they are not against any particular community, the aspirants are demanding that reservation be capped at 50 per cent in the state.

“Merit-based admission has been compromised to appease a certain section of a community. The government implemented this to get Maratha votes,” said petitioner and MBBS graduate Shreyasi Tendulkar. She had graduated from Government Medical College, Kolhapur, and took a year’s break to prepare for the postgraduate examination for psychiatry. “My all-India rank is 8,185, but those with ranks beyond 10,000 are getting seats in the reserved category,” she said.

The state has implemented 16 per cent reservation for Marathas and 10 per cent for EWS. There are 972 post-graduate medical seats in government medical colleges and 469 in private colleges. Over 3,913 students under the open category are contesting for 233 seats, as opposed to 221 students from the Maratha quota which has 156 seats reserved and 87 candidates under EWS category who have 92 seats reserved.

The protesters claimed that according to data, an open category student has 0.056 times the chance of getting admission, a Maratha quota student with the same rank has a 0.6 probability and an EWS student, 1.05 times the chances.

Sonam Turkar (27), who completed her graduation from Government Medical College, Sangli, secured rank 10,000 in the All India NEET exam. “A reserved category student with rank 36,000 is getting a prestigious college like KEM. My admission into any government college is doubtful,” she said. She wants to pursue ophthalmology or chest medicine. “The two reservations have come unexpectedly. This is brutal murder of merit-based education,” said Turkar.

Akash Shukla, a final-year MBBS student from Sion Hospital, said: “Our demand is to cap reservations at 50 per cent. Currently, reservation is at 78 per cent.”

Around 300 to 400 medical students are expected to gather in Sion Hospital on Tuesday, days after similar protests in JJ and Gokuldas Tejpal hospitals.

Officials of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research said admissions for all MS and MD courses will continue. “We are only implementing the government’s decision,” said an official.

The NEET exam was held on January 6. Petitioners said the case against reservation will be heard in the Supreme Court this week. While the Medical Council of India issued a circular to implement EWS reservation for the 2020 academic year, Maharashtra is the only state to implement it for the current academic year.