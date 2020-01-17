Mumbai student is all-India topper in CA exam

Dhawal Chopda Dhawal Chopda

A former student of the Government Law College on Thursday became the state’s only all-India topper in the CA final (old scheme) exam.

Dhawal Kapoorchand Chopda was also the all India topper for CA’s 2015 intermediate exam IPCC, with rank 8 in his first attempt. Chopda received his law degree last year. In the CA final, held in November last year, Chopda secured 531/800. His mother, Seema Chopda, is an advocate and his father is a doctor.

Speaking about his study tactics, he said, “I studied with a friend for four to five months. This…helped us raise our spirits and encourage ourselves to do better. Other than that, I ensured I focused on multiple choice questions, because those are valuable marks and require much less time in attempting.” He added that he studied for over 10 hours every day.

He now plans to open his own law firm. “Law college students are not given adequate commercial knowledge of taxation and other concepts. For me, CA could provide the missing piece in the puzzle,” he said. Chopda currently runs a chain of co-working spaces in the city.

