Mumbai SSC exam paper leak: Cops conduct search at Mumbra school

Mumbai Police Saturday conducted searches at the Kiddies Paradise High School, Mumbra, in connection with the recent leak of SSC exam question papers. School principal Zakiya Shaikh and her husband Mohammed Hussain Shaikh were questioned and several documents were seized from the school, a senior police official said.

A senior police official said, “The school did not follow proper procedure during the SSC exams. The principal’s husband would collect the question papers from the education board and deliver them to the school.” Police is also investigating the employment history of Firoz Khan, a teacher at the school, who allegedly circulated copies of the papers in advance to students at his coaching class.

According to police, Khan (42), who was arrested on Monday and has been working at the school for less than a year. He was earlier arrested in 2013 for leaking SSC exam papers at a school in Kalyan and in a case of unnatural sex in Mumbra in 2017.

“During his job interview at the school ten months ago, he managed to conceal his background and told to the school management that he had been ill for a long time,” said Sub Inspector Daya Nayak of Amboli police station, who led the Saturday’s search operations.

Khan is alleged to have opened a sealed packet containing question papers over an hour before the exams were to begin and sent pictures to Rohit Singh, a teacher at Brilliant Tutorials in Mumbra. Singh taught students answers to the Science exams. Khan is alleged to have leaked the Maths – I, Maths – II, Science – I and Science – II papers last week in addition to History and Political Science, the police said.

“Singh would write down four questions from the paper and add four random ones to the list. He would tell students that he was good at guessing the questions that would appear in the paper,” said Nayak.

While Khan is also alleged to have supplied the History and Political Science papers, which was found in possession of students at Kalyan’s Sacred Heart High School on Monday, the police also arrested engineering student Anwarul Hassan, who they claim is the source of the paper found at M.V.M. Swami Muktanand High School in Veera Desai Road on Monday morning.

After the exams concluded, eight students, on whose cellphones the papers were sent via WhatsApp and Instagram, were detained . “The students were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday and released after paying a bond of Rs 15,000 each,” said Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector, Amboli police station. Meanwhile, Saki Naka police, which is probing the leak of the Information and Communications Technology exam paper, has also identified eight students, who had received the paper just minutes before the exam was to begin.

The leak was detected at St. Jude’s High School in Saki Naka when a teacher found a group of students looking into a cellphone outside the exam hall. Tuition teacher Firoz Ansari and Mira Road based private tutor Muzammil Kazi have been arrested. “Both the accused were sent the papers by students and they forwarded them to other students. But there was no monetary transaction involved,” said Avinash Dharmadhikari, senior inspector, Saki Naka police station.

