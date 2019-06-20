Mumbai: Single parent’s kid denied admission, notice issued

THE EDUCATION Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has served a notice to St Lawrence School in Vashi for allegedly denying admission to a seven-year-old for having a single parent. The notice was issued on June 17, following which the principal wrote an apology letter to the education department saying the school could now admit the child.

On June 13, in a video that was uploaded on social media by the boy’s mother, a woman, purported to be the principal, was seen saying the child could not be granted admission as “children of single parents are difficult to handle”.

The boy’s mother, 27-year-old Sujata Mohite, said, “The letter from the education department informed me that the school has decided to give admission to my son and that I should contact them for the procedure.”

The letter from the school, signed by the headmistress Saira Kennedy, stated, “As there was no seats available in Std II, I could not grant the admission. Hence, I am really sorry for the mistake from my part by saying single parent.”