Mumbai School of Economics to begin centre on financial research, teaching

Mumbai University's Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy is set to start a centre for research and teaching in finance.

AFTER RECEIVING a nod from the management council last week, Mumbai University’s Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy is set to start a centre for research and teaching in finance.

The seed money for the centre, a sum of Rs 5 crore, has been donated by former chairperson of UTI and alumnus Dr S A Dave.

The centre aims to engage with research and training modules for the industry. In a matter of few months, certificate and diploma programmes in financial economics and related fields such as data science, quantitative finance, business analytics etc, will be offered to students, said head of department Mala Lalwani.

“Dr Dave had expressed desire that this centre develops into one of the finest research and teaching centres in finance in the country, especially given the fact that Mumbai is the financial capital of India. We are looking forward to having industry-academia collaboration and workshops apart from certificate and diplomas,” Lalwani said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd