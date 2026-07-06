Mumbai Rains: Schools closed today, Mumbai University postpones exams as heavy rain disrupts transport

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai today, July 6, following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) orange alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The civic body said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students as the city continues to witness intense monsoon showers, and is likely to continue over the week, depending

The adverse weather has also affected higher education, with the University of Mumbai postponing examinations scheduled for July 6. The university said revised examination dates will be announced separately, while existing hall tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled exams.