Mumbai Rains: Schools closed today, Mumbai University postpones exams as heavy rain disrupts transport

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai today, July 6, following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) orange alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The civic body said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of students as the city continues to witness intense monsoon showers, and is likely to continue over the week, depending
The adverse weather has also affected higher education, with the University of Mumbai postponing examinations scheduled for July 6. The university said revised examination dates will be announced separately, while existing hall tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled exams.
While educational institutions will remain shut, government and private offices will function as usual, the BMC said. Citizens have been advised to step out only if necessary as heavy rain is expected to continue through the day. Mumbai and surrounding areas have been receiving very heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to widespread waterlogging and tree-fall incidents. According to PTI reports three people, including a schoolboy, have died in rain-related incidents since June 30.
The rain has also severely affected transport services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended after multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section. In addition, the Central Railway suspended suburban train services between Karjat and Khopoli after heavy rain washed away the ballast between Lowjee and Dolavli stations. Railway officials said restoration work is underway and services will resume only after the tracks are declared safe.
On the Western Railway network, local trains were running 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule due to waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar stations. Several long-distance trains operating between Mumbai and Pune have also been cancelled, diverted or regulated because of landslides in the ghat section. Road traffic on the Mumbai-Pune corridor has similarly been affected due to landslides and waterlogging, resulting in congestion and delays.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow official advisories as heavy rainfall is likely to continue. Parents and students have been advised to monitor announcements from schools and universities regarding further updates.