Mumbai University to re-conduct exam for those who missed it due to rains

Considering the problems faced by students due to heavy downpour in the city, the Mumbai University has decided to re-conduct the examination for students who could not appear due to waterlogging. The varsity will announce the time-table soon. “Re-examination will be held for the students who couldn’t reach for various examinations of the University of Mumbai due to waterlogging at various places and collapse of a bridge in Andheri. The time-table will be announced soon,” said Vinod Malale, deputy registrar, Public Relations. Here are the following papers that were held today.

Mumbai University examination schedule of today

Morning

1.MA Sem III: 2 Examination Centre

2. LLB Sem I: College Exam, 48 Centres, KT Examination

Afternoon

1. MA Sem III Choice base: 1 centre, KT Examination

2. LLB Sem V: 48 Centres, students, Repeater

3 & 4. MA & MSc Sem III: Research (Choice base ),10 centre

4. Practical Examinations :

MSc Sem II : All Centre ( Biotechnology, Microbiology, Physics)

M.Sc Sem IV : All Centre ( Bioanalytical Science, Botany, Organic chemistry, Physical Chemistry, EVS science, IT, Life Science, Nutraceuticals, Stats, Zoology, Oceanography, Zoology ( Animal Physiology) ) All Centr

3. MCA Sem VI ( IDOL and College)

Mumbai rains: Five people injured; updates

In the early morning, five people were injured after a part of a road overbridge collapsed in Mumbai as heavy rains lashed the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in parts of Mumbai and Thane for next two days.

Follow Latest Updates | Mumbai Rains LIVE: Continuous downpour leads to water-logging

NMMT Bus stuck in water logging at Sector6 of Sanpada Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) NMMT Bus stuck in water logging at Sector6 of Sanpada Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The continuous downpour is also hampering the rescue efforts at Gokhale Bridge. “NDRF has a 40 member team. Our major problem is the heavy rain. We can’t remove debris from machines. It has to be done manually,” said Mahesh Nalavade, Deputy Commander, NDRF. Waterlogging has also been reported from Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway, CST Road, Kurla, Mahim junction and Nehru Nagar Bride. Multiple traffic diversions have been set up in the wake of the bridge collapse and rainfall in the city.

