Mumbai rains: Holiday announced for schools, colleges; FYJC admission deadline extended

Two students enjoy the Mumbai rain at the Marine Drive Two students enjoy the Mumbai rain at the Marine Drive

Due to heavy rain in Mumbai, the state government has announced holiday for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Education Minister, Vinod Tawde, has tweeted that this “precautionary holiday” is for the safety of the students.

Precautionary holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for the safety of the students due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the city and the suburban areas. Heavy rains forecasted, every one is advised to stay safe. — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) July 9, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Moreover, due to inclement weather, the school education department has extended the first round deadline for FYJC admissions up to 5 pm on Tuesday. The original deadline to confirm admissions of the first merit list was by today 5 pm. However, several junior colleges reported low staff attendance and the rains would make it difficult for students to reach as well. The extension will not affect the rest of the schedule, said deputy school education secretary, Suvarna Kharat.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd