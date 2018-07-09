Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
Mumbai rains: Holiday announced for schools, colleges; FYJC admission deadline extended

Due to inclement weather, the school education department has extended the first round deadline for FYJC admissions up to 5 pm on Tuesday.

mumbai rain photos, mumbai rain pics, rainfall in mumbai, mumbai weather images, mumbai pics, photos of marine drive, indian express Two students enjoy the Mumbai rain at the Marine Drive
Due to heavy rain in Mumbai, the state government has announced holiday for schools, colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Education Minister, Vinod Tawde, has tweeted that this “precautionary holiday” is for the safety of the students.

Moreover, due to inclement weather, the school education department has extended the first round deadline for FYJC admissions up to 5 pm on Tuesday. The original deadline to confirm admissions of the first merit list was by today 5 pm. However, several junior colleges reported low staff attendance and the rains would make it difficult for students to reach as well. The extension will not affect the rest of the schedule, said deputy school education secretary, Suvarna Kharat.

