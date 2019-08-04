Mumbai rains: Admission process for first year PG technical courses extended

Mumbai rains: In the wake of heavy downpour in Mumbai, the second round of admissions for the first year post-graduate technical courses has been extended. The last date for admission in Masters in Engineering (ME) course has been extended to August 6, and August 7 for the Masters in Technology (M.Tech) course.

“Due to heavy Rains, the reporting to Admission Reporting Centres and institutes for CAP Round II for First Year Post Graduate Technical Courses in M.E./ M. Tech has been extended up to August 6 and August 7 respectively,” the Maharashtra CET office mentioned.

The admission to First Year Junior colleges has also been extended till August 6, 2019. “All students whose names are appearing in 3rd merit list for junior college admissions take note. Last date for securing admissions and paying fees extended to 6th August 2019 5pm in view of ongoing heavy rains. Students are requested not to panic and avoid unnecessary travel,” tweeted minister for school education Ashish Shelar.

Normal life in Mumbai has been disrupted due to the ongoing incessant rain fall. The central and harbour lines of the railway network were hit badly, while waterlogging led to traffic snarls across the city on Saturday.

Three college students drowned after water surged at the Pandavkada falls, even as the city witnessed its highest tide this monsoon at 4.9 metres.