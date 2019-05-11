Mumbai law college GLC allows 270 students to take retest

The Government Law College on Friday issued a circular, allowing around 270 students of its three- and five-year courses, who had failed in their practical written examination held in April, to take a re-test.

The re-examination for professional ethics, public interest layering and drafting pleading and conveyancing will be conducted on May 14, it said.

More than 270 students had failed in the practical written examinations, conducted internally by the college, for the subjects.

The circular also said that the college would not conduct any further re-examination and students who fail in this exam will not be issued hall tickets for the final examination.