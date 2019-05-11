Toggle Menu
Mumbai law college GLC allows 270 students to take retesthttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/mumbai-law-college-glc-allows-270-students-to-take-retest-5722150/

Mumbai law college GLC allows 270 students to take retest

More than 270 students had failed in the practical written examinations, conducted internally by the college, for the subjects.

WB JEE, JEE Main, WBJEE exam date, WBJEE rescheduled, JEE main 2019, engineering entrance, IIT entrance exam, education news, indian express,
The re-examination for professional ethics, public interest layering and drafting pleading and conveyancing will be conducted on May 14, it said. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda/Representational)

The Government Law College on Friday issued a circular, allowing around 270 students of its three- and five-year courses, who had failed in their practical written examination held in April, to take a re-test.

The re-examination for professional ethics, public interest layering and drafting pleading and conveyancing will be conducted on May 14, it said.

More than 270 students had failed in the practical written examinations, conducted internally by the college, for the subjects.

The circular also said that the college would not conduct any further re-examination and students who fail in this exam will not be issued hall tickets for the final examination.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai University to start four new courses at Kalyani sub-centre
2 PSEB 12th results 2019 tomorrow: How to check results online at pseb.ac.in
3 Andhra Pradesh BIEAP SSC 10th result date and time updates