Mumbai: In-house quota for junior colleges slashed from 20% to 10%

In a bid to free seats for open category students seeking admission to junior colleges attached to schools, the state education department on Thursday announced a reduction in the in-house quota from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

For admissions to Class 11, despite implementation of SEBC (16 per cent) and EWS (10 per cent) quota, 7 per cent seats will remain vacant for open category, said Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

The decision comes after reports that open category students could be left with no seats in junior colleges attached to schools after SEBC and EWS quotas are implemented. There are 1,887 junior colleges in Mumbai, of which 639, including 306 minority colleges, colleges have in-house quota. If the present quotas are applied to the admission patterns of last year, it would account for 103 per cent — 52 per cent for SC, ST, OBC, NT, etc; 20 per cent in-house quota, 10 per cent for EWS, 16 per cent SEBC and 5 per cent management quota.

However, these colleges have been asked to reduce in-house quota by 10 per cent, Tawde said.

Online admissions

The online admission process to Class 11 will start in June first week after the declaration of SSC results, said a government resolution on Thursday. All colleges and high schools under MMRDA, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, recognised schools and junior colleges from Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad municipal corporations have to show details on subjects, seats and branches available with them.

A student can apply for only one branch: science, arts, commerce. However, preference can be changed. Students can fill a maximum 10 options of junior colleges. For higher secondary vocational courses, application shall be filled online only. Colleges will be allowed to start classes after 75 per cent admissions are done; 16 per cent SEBC and 10 per cent EWS reservation need to be taken into consideration, the GR said.