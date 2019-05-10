Mumbai: GLC principal issues showcause to agitators who ‘interacted’ with Aaditya Thackeray, MLA

Amid protests calling for a re-test for nearly 27 students who failed internal exams, Government Law College (GLC) principal Suvarna Keole issued showcause notices to agitators who were “found interacting” with political party members on campus.

The move comes days after Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and MLA Varish Pathan visited the campus on separate days in support of the agitation. Two such notices accessed by The Indian Express cite “indiscipline and misconduct committed in the college premises” as the reason.

The letter stated that the notices were issued based on CCTV recordings of students found interacting with members of Yuva Sena and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. The students and political party members entered the principal’s cabin, behaved in a rude manner and tried to pressurise her to conduct a re-test, stated the notice.

The students have been asked to reply to the notice within 15 days. If the reply is not found satisfactory or in case a student fails to respond, “the matter will be handed over to the appropriate authority for conducting further disciplinary inquiry against you in respect of your aforesaid behaviour”.

When some students were contacted, they said they were scared and did not want to comment on the matter. On May 6, after receiving a letter from Mumbai University’s Board of Examinations and Evaluation directing her to conduct a re-test, Keole issued a letter to them asking for the minutes of the meeting and rules or ordinance issued by the competing authority for conducting a re-examination.

To this, the Board issued a letter again Thursday directing the principal to conduct a re-test. “Principal’s letter had said there was no clarification about which students are eligible for re-exam. To this, we have responded saying that a re-exam needs to be conducted for those students who were either absent or have failed the test,” said Mumbai University spokesperson Vinod Malale.

Student Law Council President Sachin Pawar told The Indian Express, “According to rules formed by the Bar Council of India, practical training is considered a subject. Since a re-examination has been allowed for other subjects, the same should be applied to practical training.”

Despite repeated attempts, Principal Suvarna Keole was unavailable for comment.