Mumbai girl creates history, wins gold medal at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad

In a landmark achievement for India, Mumbai’s Shreya Shantanu Mundhada has become the first Indian girl to win a gold medal at the 15th European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2026, held in Bordeaux, France. Her victory, along with the strong performance of the four-member Indian team — which secured a total of three medals, including one gold, one silver, and one bronze — marks a significant milestone for the country at this global mathematics competition exclusively for girls.

The unofficial team rank achieved by India is 6 (out of 67), which is the best since its debut. This was India’s highest-ever team ranking at the EGMO. Calling it a year of remarkable milestones at this prestigious global mathematical competition, the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE-TIFR), which trains India’s Olympiad teams, stated that this is a moment of national pride.