Mumbai girl creates history, wins gold medal at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad

In a landmark achievement for India, Mumbai’s Shreya Shantanu Mundhada has become the first Indian girl to win a gold medal at the 15th European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2026, held in Bordeaux, France. Her victory, along with the strong performance of the four-member Indian team — which secured a total of three medals, including one gold, one silver, and one bronze — marks a significant milestone for the country at this global mathematics competition exclusively for girls.
The unofficial team rank achieved by India is 6 (out of 67), which is the best since its debut. This was India’s highest-ever team ranking at the EGMO. Calling it a year of remarkable milestones at this prestigious global mathematical competition, the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE-TIFR), which trains India’s Olympiad teams, stated that this is a moment of national pride.
Notably, this was only the second time India fielded an all-woman contingent at EGMO. As per the information shared by the HBCSE, although India has been participating at the EGMO as a guest nation since 2015, among the leaders of the team, there was always a male member. But since last year, the entire team, including the leaders and observers, has been all women.
The team’s medal tally was further bolstered by Sanjana Philo Chacko from Kerala, who clinched the silver, and Shivani Barath Kumar from Tamil Nadu, who secured the bronze. Shrimoyee Bera from Kolkata was also part of the four-member team. The contingent was guided by Dr. Vaidehee Thatte (Team Leader), Dr. Mrudul Thatte (Deputy Leader), and observer Aditi Muthkhod.
The EGMO, launched in 2012 to address the underrepresentation of women in elite mathematics competitions, is one of the most challenging international contests for high school girls. Modeled on the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), it features two days of rigorous examinations that test deep problem-solving skills and mathematical creativity. The idea is to attract more girls toward mathematics by providing a platform to foster their mathematical talent, and with an aim to boost female participation in STEM.
This year’s edition saw participation from 260 students across 67 countries, including 41 European nations. India’s breakthrough performance not only underscores the growing strength of its young mathematicians but also signals a powerful shift toward greater inclusion of girls in advanced STEM fields.
The HBCSE located in Mumbai is a premier autonomous institution under the purview of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and serves as the pivotal hub for identifying, nurturing, and preparing talented students for participation in prestigious international Olympiads in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy, and Mathematics. The HBCSE conducts the National Olympiad Examination, the gateway for aspirants to advance through various stages and secure a coveted spot in the final team to represent India at various international Olympiads.