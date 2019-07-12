Mumbai FYJC first merit list released: How to apply for admission

Mumbai FYJC first merit list 2019: The first merit list for admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been released on Friday, July 12, 2019. The candidates can check the merit list through the official website, mumbai.11thadmission.net. Students can take admission to the colleges allotted to them from July 13 to 16, 2019.

Across colleges, 37,071 seats are available for Arts; 1,74,046 seats are available for Commerce; 1,02,409 seats are available for Science whereas 5,660 seats are available for vocational courses.

Merit list for seats reserved for management quota, intra-institutional in-house quota and minority quota was displayed by colleges as part of the zero round, declared on June 25. Now, three regular rounds will be arranged for admission to all streams.

The state government had announced an increase of five to eight per cent seats in popular city colleges for the current academic year to ensure seats were available for students from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

After the department scrapped internal assessments for Class 10 (SSC) examinations this year, the overall pass percentage of students taking the exam from the state board had dipped by over 12 per cent. This created a disparity in the percentages between students from SSC and others central boards, such as ICSE and CBSE.

– With inputs from ENS