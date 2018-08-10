Mumbai FYJC admissions: Relief for over 32,000 students as minority colleges surrender quota seats

Following an order by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, minority and management quota seats had been left out of the online admission process, dropping the overall seats count. (Representational) Following an order by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, minority and management quota seats had been left out of the online admission process, dropping the overall seats count. (Representational)

In A relief to over 32,000 applicants who have not secured seats in junior colleges yet, minority colleges started surrendering their minority and management quota seats on Thursday. These seats will be available for online admissions in the special round scheduled for August 18.

So far, four rounds of admissions have been conducted and yet many applicants have not been allotted seats despite having scored well in Class X board exams. Following an order by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, minority and management quota seats had been left out of the online admission process, dropping the overall seats count.

The department would release its vacancy list for the special round on August 13. “Thereafter, candidates can make changes in their forms and fill up their preferences according to the vacancies,” said an official from the education department. The special round will be held on August 18 and candidates have to confirm their admissions by August 21.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App