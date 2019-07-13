Mumbai FYJC admissions: First merit list out, no major change in cut-offs

Despite a rise in the number of seats in popular junior colleges this academic year, a provision made specifically to create a level playing field for students of the SSC board, the cut-offs in such colleges mostly remained unchanged when compared to last year.

Advertising

According to the first merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions this year — announced on Friday — out of the 1.6 lakh SSC students who applied online for admission, 1.2 lakh were allotted colleges. As many as 4,679 of 5,969 CBSE students and 6,318 of 7,726 ICSE students, who applied online for admissions, were allotted colleges.

While St Xavier’s College has the highest cut-off for arts (94 per cent), NM College has the highest cut-off for commerce (93.6 per cent). Father Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College has the highest cut-off for science (93.4 per cent).

This year, 98 colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have 5 per cent additional seats for science and 8 per cent for arts and commerce streams. This was implemented following the dip by over 12 per cent in overall pass percentage for SSC students following board exams earlier this year.

Advertising

Over 1.8 lakh candidates had applied for FYJC admissions this year, out of which, over 1.3 lakh were allotted colleges in the first list. While 48,872 students were allotted colleges of their first preference, 22,457 students were allotted colleges of their second preference and 15,390 got admission in colleges of their third preference. Students were asked to select 10 colleges in order of preference.

At HR College, the cut-off for commerce was 92.4 per cent, slightly higher than last year’s 92 per cent. “While the cut-off was expected to go down due to increase in the number of seats, the cut-off has gone up,” said Principal Parag Thakkar. At NM College, the cut-off was 93.6 per cent, compared to 94.2 per cent last year. “Though we increased seats by 8 per cent, there has not been much change in the cut-off percentage,” said Principal Parag Ajagaonkar.

At Jai Hind College, the cut-off for arts, science and commerce was 96.4, 96.6 and and 96.2 per cent, respectively. “This year, the number of students who have applied in arts have gone up, for science it has come down, whereas for commerce, it has remained the same,” said Principal Ashok Wadia.

Students who have been allotted colleges of their first or second preference need to secure admission at the respective colleges by 3 pm on July 16. Those who would like to wait for the second round of admissions and change the list of preferred colleges, can do so between July 17 and 18.

Students who secure admissions to colleges through reserved quotas are not eligible to be a part of the centralised online admission process. Those who have got admitted at colleges of their first preference have to compulsorily take admission or wait till second and third rounds of admission are over.