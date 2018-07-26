Mumbai FYJC admissions 2018: Revised third merit list on July 27

The third merit list for admission to the the first year junior college (FYJC) will be declared on Tuesday, July 31 The third merit list for admission to the the first year junior college (FYJC) will be declared on Tuesday, July 31

Mumbai FYJC admissions 2018: Following a Bombay High Court order, the minority colleges in Mumbai now have to surrender online quota seats, the link for which will be activated till 6 pm on Thursday, July 26. The School Education Department will release the revised vacancy list on Friday, July 27 (11:30 am), and students will get a chance to edit their choices till Saturday, July 28 (6 pm). The third merit list for admission to the first year junior college (FYJC) will be declared on Tuesday, July 31.

Suvarna Kharat, deputy secretary, school education department told the Indian Express, “With this judgment the seat count will increase and allotment has to be done on merit. So, we will first open the link for minority colleges to surrender their in-house quota seats and then release the vacancies. After that we will allow candidates to change their preferences again.”

This would mean that candidates have to fill out their preferences for the third time. At present around 1 lakh seats were available for over 1.43 lakh aspirants for the third round of allotment — this is exclusive of around 80,000 minority and management quota seats in minority colleges. The numbers are likely to increase with minority colleges surrendering their vacant in-house quota seats. This opens up avenues for candidates in some of the sought-after colleges that had not released a second merit list.

The FYJC vacancy list and cut-off of the third round will be displayed on August 3 and the fourth merit list will release on August 7. The admission process has already been delayed by at least a month. A senior official from the education department said that the admission process should have been completed by now but will now continue until August.

