Mumbai FYJC admissions: First general merit list, Commerce continues to be popular

Commerce continued to be the popular choice for students seeking First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions. Of the 1,85,473 students registered for the centralised online admission process, 1,17,275 students have opted for Commerce. The first general merit list was released by the office of deputy director of education on Saturday.

Among 1,68,991 students of the SSC board, 1,09,463 students have opted for Commerce, whereas Commerce and Science figured as equally preferred options for students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) boards. Of 5,669 registered CBSE students, 2,454 have opted for Commerce and 2,799 have opted for Science. Of the 7,881 ICSE students, 3,823 opted for Commerce and 3,100 have opted for Science. Among 908 IGCSE students, 364 and 445 students have applied for Commerce and Science stream respectively.

In all, 1,487 students have secured higher than 95 percentage in Class 10 board exams, of which maximum students (756) belong to ICSE board. From CBSE board, 425 students have scored above 90 per cent, whereas the number for SSC board is only 301. Most students from this bracket, 804 students, have opted for Science; 3,453 students out of 6,607 who have scored in the percentage bracket of 90 per cent to 94.99 per cent belong to SSC board.

“This year we have received about 25,000 applications less than last year. This is because the overall pass percentage of state board has seen a dip. However, the students who pass the supplementary exams will be given admission in August,” said an official from the office of deputy director of education, adding that the number of students from other boards has been nearly the same. 13,000 seats have been increased this year in junior colleges.

“While the competition for seats in popular colleges is set to intensify between SSC and students of other boards, several thousand seats in other colleges go vacant,” the official added.

Across colleges, 37,071 seats are available for Arts; 1,74,046 seats are available for Commerce; 1,02,409 seats are available for Science whereas 5,660 seats are available for vocational courses.

Merit list for seats reserved for management quota, intra-institutional in-house quota and minority quota was displayed by colleges as part of the zero round, declared on June 25. Now, three regular rounds will be arranged for admission to all streams.

Those students who have corrections to be made in their submitted application forms are required to visit the deputy director’s office between July 6 to July 8. The office will remain open on Sunday. The first merit list for FYJC admissions in city colleges will be displayed on July 12