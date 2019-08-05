Toggle Menu
Mumbai FYJC admission process for third round extended to August 7https://indianexpress.com/article/education/mumbai-fyjc-admission-process-for-third-round-extended-to-august-7-5880312/

Mumbai FYJC admission process for third round extended to August 7

Mumbai FYJC admission 2019: Education Minister Ashish Sellar, in a tweet, mentioned that the admission process for the third merit list has been extended till August 7

fyjc admissions, fyjc admissions last date, mumbai colleges, mumbai colleges cut off, fyjc cut off, st xaviers fyjc admission
Mumbai FYJC admission 2019: The admission process has been extended till August 7, 2019

Mumbai FYJC admission 2019: Due to the ongoing heavy downpour, the admission process for the third merit list of Mumbai First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) has been extended till August 7, minister for school education Ashish Shelar announced on Monday. While the merit list was released on August 1, the deadline was August 5, which was earlier extended to August 6, 2019.

Education Minister Ashish Shelar tweeted, saying, “Due to continuous rains in all parts of Maharashtra the date of confirming junior college admission for 3rd merit list is further postponed by 1 day. The admissions will now continue upto 7th August (5 pm). No admissions will be done on 5th August 2019. Stay safe!”

IN VIDEO | In conversation with Principals of Hindu College and Miranda House 

This year, the cut-offs registered a slight dip in the popular city colleges.

The dip in Science streams was more than that for Arts and Commerce courses. While the cut-off for Arts and Commerce in the city’s preferred colleges remained in the 85-90 per cent bracket, cut-offs for Science were 70-90 per cent. Of 1,08,554 vacant seats for the third round of FYJC admissions, 50,636 students have been allotted seats.

Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATES

Of the 50,636 students, 15,544 students were allotted colleges from their first preference. For Arts, St Xavier’s College in Fort had the highest cut off (94 per cent), followed by Ruia College in Matunga (92 per cent) and KC College, Churchgate (88.60 per cent). For commerce, the highest cut -off was in VG Vaze-Kelkar College, Mulund (91.60 per cent), followed by HR College, Church-gate (91.40 per cent) and NM College, Vile Parle (90 per cent).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU PG admissions 2019: NCWEB first admission list likely today, check schedule
2 JEE Main 2020 applications to begin from September 2: NTA
3 IIM-Kozhikode’s curriculum is now ‘contemporary’, with research, new-age courses