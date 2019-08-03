Mumbai FYJC admission process for third round extended to August 6

Mumbai FYJC admissions 2019: In the wake of heavy downpour, the admission process for the third merit list of Mumbai First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) has been extended till August 6, minister for school education Ashish Shelar announced on Saturday. While the merit list was released on August 1, the deadline was August 5.

Taking to Twitter, Shelar said, “All students whose names are appearing in 3rd merit list for junior college admissions take note. Last date for securing admissions and paying fees extended to 6th August 2019 5pm in view of ongoing heavy rains. Students are requested not to panic and avoid unnecessary travel.”

All students whose names are appearing in 3rd merit list for junior college admissions take note.Last date for securing admissions&paying fees extended to 6th August 2019 5pm inview of ongoing heavy rains.Students are requested not to panic&avoid unnecessary travel ! #MumbaiRain — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) August 3, 2019

This year, the cut-offs registered a slight dip in the popular city colleges.

The dip in Science streams was more than that for Arts and Commerce courses. While the cut-off for Arts and Commerce in the city’s preferred colleges remained in the 85-90 per cent bracket, cut-offs for Science were 70-90 per cent. Of 1,08,554 vacant seats for the third round of FYJC admissions, 50,636 students have been allotted seats.

Of the 50,636 students, 15,544 students were allotted colleges from their first preference. For Arts, St Xavier’s College in Fort had the highest cut off (94 per cent), followed by Ruia College in Matunga (92 per cent) and KC College, Churchgate (88.60 per cent). For commerce, the highest cut -off was in VG Vaze-Kelkar College, Mulund (91.60 per cent), followed by HR College, Church-gate (91.40 per cent) and NM College, Vile Parle (90 per cent).