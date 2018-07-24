Mumbai: FYJC admission portal opened for students to change preferences

There are no seats available in KC College barring seven in the aided section for the Commerce stream. (representational image) There are no seats available in KC College barring seven in the aided section for the Commerce stream. (representational image)

AMID CONFUSION over the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions, the education department has opened the admission portal for candidates to change their preferences according to existing vacancies.

In the list of vacancies released by the education department on Monday, around 1 lakh seats were available for over 1.43 lakh aspirants for the third round of allotment. This is exclusive of around 80,000 minority, management and in-house quota seats in minority colleges that are currently out of the Central Admission Process.

Of the seats available to candidates currently, less than 50 percent are available for general category students. In total, around 42,000 seats are available in the general category of which 5,016 are in the Arts stream, 24,637 in Commerce and 11,832 in Science.

However, there are no seats available in KC College barring seven in the aided section for the Commerce stream. Mithibai has only two seats in the Science stream and none in the rest of the streams. NM College has only seven seats left. HR College has no seats left and St Xavier’s has no seats in the Arts stream. Jai Hind College has no seats in the Arts and Science fields and has 14 seats in Commerce.

Suvarna Kharat, deputy secretary, school education, said candidates should fill out their preferences carefully after analysing the vacancies in colleges after the second round. Meanwhile, aspirants, who missed out on a seat in the second list despite scoring high marks, held a march last week along with their parents to urge the education department to allot the quota seats on merit.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had on July 16 asked the government to return all vacant quota seats – minority (50 percent), management (20) and in-house (5 percent) – to the college which could admit students to these seats at their levels. Any vacant quota seats would be added to the CAP only at the end of the online admission process and this has led to confusion among candidates.

