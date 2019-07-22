Mumbai FYJC 2nd merit list 2019 today: When and where to check

Mumbai FYJC 2nd merit list 2019: After releasing the first merit list on July 12 for the admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC), the admission council will publish the second merit list. The candidates can check the merit list through the official website, mumbai.11thadmission.net at 6 pm. Students can take admission to the colleges allotted to them from July 23 to 25, 2019.

In Mumbai colleges, 37,071 seats are available for Arts; 1,74,046 seats are available for Commerce; 1,02,409 seats are available for Science whereas 5,660 seats are available for vocational courses. There will be a total of three regular rounds arranged for admission to all streams.

Mumbai FYJC admissions 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – mumbai.11thadmission.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on FYJC admission link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Download and check

The third merit list is slated to release on August 1 and the special merit list on August 9.

As many as 1.85 lakh students had applied for admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) this year. As per reports, nearly 1.34 lakh students have got admission in the allotted colleges in the first merit list. Of these, only 61,645 students confirmed their admissions in the first round.

This year, 98 colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have 5 per cent additional seats for science and 8 per cent for arts and commerce streams. This was implemented following the dip by over 12 per cent in overall pass percentage for SSC students following board exams earlier this year.