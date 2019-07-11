Mumbai: Flying squad set up to inspect admissions process in junior colleges

Following reports of corruption in the FYJC admission in popular city junior colleges, Minister for School Education Ashish Shelar has formed a flying squad to conduct inspections into the admission process for the current academic year.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde had earlier alleged corruption in the FYJC admission process in three reputed city colleges, following which an inquiry was instituted to probe instances of sale of minority seats after the third round of the admission process.

The flying squad will be headed by regional deputy director of education and will also include two officials from central admission commission, regional education officer and principals or representatives of colleges, officials said.

Meanwhile, to rethink the assessment pattern for Classes X to XII in schools and junior colleges, the state school education and sports department on Tuesday has issued a government resolution (GR) announcing the formation of a committee to study evaluation norms of different education boards. The committee is required to submit the report within 10 days.

After the department scrapped internal assessments for Class X (SSC) examinations this year, the overall pass percentage of students taking the exam from the state board had dipped by over 12 per cent. This created a disparity in the percentages between students from SSC and others central boards, such as ICSE and CBSE.

To ensure seats were available for students from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, the state government had announced an increase of five to eight per cent seats in popular city colleges for the current academic year.

While Shelar will preside over the committee, the panel will also include state board officials and principals and teachers of high schools and junior colleges.

A source in the state education department said, “The mandate is to study the evaluation and assessment patterns of different boards, the subject scheme and methodology adopted in setting the question paper, among other things. This year, the academic authority has also submitted subject scheme for Classes X and XII, which needs to be reviewed. Based on the report, the department will decide on what changes are needed to be implemented from this year itself.”