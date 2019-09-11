Mumbai: Digital caravan of videos, books opened for school students

A digital caravan for children that offers a collection of videos, nearly 4,000 storybooks, audio books and learning material for students of Classes I to X was inaugurated on Tuesday. This free service was started by Bandra (West) MLA Ashish Shelar along with social worker Anandini Thakur.

The caravan also consists of 13 tablet computers, 13 touchscreen televisions and one big screen to showcase academic videos. It will visit schools and provide its facilities to schoolchildren as well. Students will also able to read up on government schemes and circulars from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said a statement issued by Shelar.

On behalf of MSBSHE, Shelar also announced the publication of books in Braille.

For the next academic year, Balbharti, at a recent meeting, decided that it will publish books for visually-challenged students, Shelar added.