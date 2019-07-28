Mumbai: Deadline extended for engineering, pharmacy admissions

Taking cognizance of the inconvenience faced by the students due to heavy rain on Saturday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Vinod Tawde extended the deadline for those seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy courses. The students were supposed to report for admission on Saturday.

The date of reporting for Central Admission Process (CAP) round II for engineering courses has been extended to July 29. For pharmacy, online filling of CAP round III option form has been extended till July 28 and reporting date for PG Mechanical Engineering and Mechanical Technology has now been extended till July 29. “Outstation students come for admissions, and after receiving reports of students being stuck due to incessant rainfall, we decided to extend the deadline,” said an official.