Mumbai: Committee to study evaluation norms of different boards

School Education Minister Ashish Shelar will be the president of the committee.

After the department scrapped internal assessments for Class X board (SSC) examinations this year, the overall pass percentage of students had fallen by over 12 percent. (Representational image)

To rethink the assessment pattern for classes IX to XII in schools and junior colleges, the state school education and sports department on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) announcing the formation of a committee that will study evaluation norms of different boards. The committee is required to submit the report within 10 days.

After the department scrapped internal assessments for Class X board (SSC) examinations this year, the overall pass percentage of students had fallen by over 12 per cent. This further created a disparity in the percentages between students of SSC and others boards such as ICSE and CBSE.

Following this, the state had announced an increase of 5 to 8 per cent seats in some city colleges for this academic year to make seats available for SSC students.

School Education Minister Ashish Shelar will be the president of the committee.

