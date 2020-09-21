Mumbai: College teachers await state govt response on 100% attendance rule

The order, however, did not mention from when the teachers would have to report to duty. (Representational)

Confusion prevailed among several teachers associated with degree colleges in Mumbai on whether they would have to attend college from Monday. Teacher unions, which had written to the authorities against making teachers compulsorily attend colleges physically, rued lack of response to their correspondence.

On Friday, a government resolution (GR) issued by the department of higher and technical education had mandated 100 per cent attendance for all teachers associated with universities and affiliated, autonomous and self-financed colleges, for the smooth conduct of the final-year exams in degree colleges between October 1 and 31. The results need to be declared by November first week and for the whole process, teachers and non-teaching staff will be required on a large scale, it had added. The order, however, did not mention from when the teachers would have to report to duty.

Following this, over 2,000 teachers from Mumbai, who are against the GR, had endorsed a letter written by Bombay University and College Teachers Union (BUCTU) to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. BUCTU has instructed all teachers under its banner to refrain from reporting to colleges on Monday, as the University of Mumbai is yet to issue a circular to its colleges in accordance to the GR. “We have drafted a letter for teachers, who will send the same to colleges that insist on asking them to report for duty,” said BUCTU general secretary Madhu Paranjpe.

“Since online teaching is underway and final-year exams will also be held online, there is no justification to call all staffers to colleges. It violates the health directives of the State Disaster Management Authority. This will only result in further spread of Covid-19. Teachers in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have come out against the GR, as have teachers from other universities,” said BUCTU president G B Raje.

Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) has also written to state Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant. “If students are going to give exams from home, what will the teachers do in colleges? At a time when Covid-19 cases are rising, isn’t the government thinking of teachers’ lives?” asked MUCTA president Vaibhav Narawade.

