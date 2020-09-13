Mumbai boy scores 100 percentile in JEE (Main), tops from state

Swayam Chube and Indrayani Tayade.

Seventeen-year-old Swayam Chube has barely allowed himself a break to celebrate his achievement in the JEE (Main), results for which were declared late Friday night. With 296 marks, Chube is the only aspirant from Maharashtra to score 100 percentile — 24 candidates across the country have secured the perfect score in the JEE (Main) January and April/September-2020 examination.

A student of Mumbai’s Balmohan Vidyamandir, Chube has not even received the congratulatory calls that have poured in, choosing to remain focused for the JEE (Advanced), scheduled for September 27. “We will celebrate together after September 27, as only two weeks are left for the crucial exam,” his father Shashank, a physician, told The Sunday Express.

The family had shifted from Dadar to Marol around two years ago, to cut down Chube’s travel time to his classes. “He stuck to NCERT books. In class X, he also took part in the Indian Maths Olympiad. The training in the camp helped him to a great extent,” Shashank added.

With 99.97 percentile, Nagpur resident Indrayani Tayade (17) topped among girls in the state. A student of Yashoda Junior College, Tayade had also appeared in the exam in January to score 99.87 percentile and the distinction of Vidarbha’s female topper.

“When the results were announced, we were overjoyed and Indrayani was exhilarated with her performance. Now, she is studying hard for the JEE (Advanced),” her mother Vaishali said. Tayade scored 98 per cent in class X and has since appeared in several competitive exams.

