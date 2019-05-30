Mumbai: Admissions to newly-formed cluster university begin

The admission process for the first academic year of the newly-established Dr Homi Bhabha State University began on Wednesday.This is the state’s first cluster university set up under a joint initiative of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and the state government.

As part of the initiative, the admission process for undergraduate courses in Elphinstone College (BA, BCom, BSc, BSc IT, BSc Biotech) and Sydenham College (BCom, BMS, BBI, and MCom in accounts, banking and finance) is being conducted offline.

Students applying to these colleges are required to follow instructions according to the prospectus and in the offline mode.

The application forms will be distributed from May 29 to June 7 on working days. Forms will be accepted from June 7 to 13, from noon on working days.

In-house admissions will also be processed during this period. The first merit list will be declared on June 13 at 5 pm.

Submission of documents and fees will be carried out between June 14 and 17. The second list will be out on June 17. The third merit list will be out on June 20.