Mumbai: Admissions of many law students cancelled due to errors in online forms

Several newly admitted law students in the city were left confused after their admissions were cancelled before the third round of admissions. These students had earlier made errors in filling up their marks in the admission forms online.

“I had been admitted to Government Law College (GLC), Mumbai, and allotted a roll number. But this week, I was informed that my admission has been cancelled. I have been asked to edit my application but I can’t choose GLC anymore,” said a student on condition of anonymity.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell had earlier found that several applicants had erroneously entered their marks in the application forms. Since the admission process was already underway, the CET cell had asked colleges to grant provisional admissions to these students. However, after the second round of admissions, the CET cell opened the applications for editing earlier this week. It was then that these students’ admissions were cancelled. “The new guidelines clearly state that despite scoring well in the entrance test, we will be at the bottom of the merit list, as our admissions will happen at the end of the admission process. So, an applicant who scored less than what I did will get a better seat than what I got. That’s unfair,” said the student.

While GLC principal Suvarna Keole was unavailable for comments, CET cell commissioner A E Rayate told The Indian Express that applicants from various colleges in Mumbai had lost their admissions this week. “Several students have approached the CET cell with similar complaints of cancellations of admissions. We are trying to understand what the problem is and why colleges have cancelled admissions. A meeting has been called with all principals of law colleges on Thursday and a decision is likely after that,” said Rayate.

