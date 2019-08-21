Mumbai: 8 students from BMC-run school to represent city in Olympiad in Russia

Eight Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school students will be representing the city in the 4th International Olympiad of Metropolises in Moscow, Russia. The students have been selected out of 176 students who had qualified for the national round of the olympiad, called the Primary Olympiad of Math, Science and English, held earlier this year.

“The Mayor of Moscow sent an invitation to our city major in May this year,” said Rachana Shinde, project coordinator at BMC, “which was forwarded to the educational department…The eight children have been undergoing training since June.”

The selected students will be accompanied by three teachers and will be leaving on August 28 and will return on September 9. Teams of two students each will participate in competitions for physics, chemistry, computer science and maths.

A total of Rs 7.70 lakh (Rs 70,000 per individual for 11 individuals) will be spent by the BMC from the budget allocated to the educational department, an official said, adding that the BMC will pay for travel and insurance. The stay and food will be sponsored by the organisers of the olympiad.

“For the past one year, we have been focusing on teaching outcomes, for which we have set high targets,” BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi said. “The teachers are trying to focus on the weaker students, which is pushing competitive spirit in our students also.” Besides competing in the contest, the students will also get a chance to visit museums and exhibitions, and take part in tours around the city.

Of the eight, three students, Zeeshan Khan, Shivam Prasad and Ankita Gupta, are from Ganesh Nagar Mumbai Public School. The other five are Lakhan Chauhan from Colaba English Municipal School, Sneha Solanki and Deepak Sharma from Saibaba Path Mumbai Public School, Shikha Yadav from Goregoan East Mumbai Public School and Amandeep Naik from Malvani Township English School.

Zeeshan’s father, Mehboob Khan, works as a home decorator and father of seven. “He will be the first in our family to go abroad,” he told The Indian Express. “We are happy for him.”

The Olympiad of Metropolises is held in Moscow every year, and is an initiative undertaken by the Mayor of the city. Its participants are between the age of 14 and 18 years, who are required to showcase their knowledge of physics, chemistry, mathematics and informatics. The jury of the competition consists of famous scientists and professors from all over the world, as per the Olympiad’s website.