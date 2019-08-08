Mumbai: 15 deemed, non-agricultural varsities to fill up 80% vacancies

FIFTEEN NON-AGRICULTURAL and deemed universities under the state higher and technical education department on Wednesday received the government’s nod to fill up 80 per cent of its total vacancies for the posts of teachers and teacher equivalent cadre. The recruitments are expected to take place within the next six months.

This will enable filling up of 659 of 1,166 vacancies across universities, a notification issued by the department said. Mumbai University will fill up 136 out of its 211 vacancies.

“Creating a layout of posts for state’s 15 non-agricultural and deemed universities can take time. Meanwhile, the prevailing vacant posts of teachers can affect students as well as the quality of education. In this regard, several universities, student and teacher organisations had consistently appealed to the government to fill up the vacant posts,” a statement by the department said.

It underlined that priority should be given to teaching posts, and more so to those of associate professors. Vacant seats to be filled up should be distributed in adherence to academic qualifications, eligibility and experience components prescribed by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education. It should also adhere to the state government’s existing reservation policy, the statement said.

A source in the government said, “Education is a key to Centre’s plans for its first 100 days in power. The issue was pending since it wasn’t clear whether the posts should be filled department wise or as per the total number of vacancies in each university.”