Naqvi says madrasa teachers to be trained in mainstream subjects

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday announced that madrasa teachers across the country will be given training in various reputed institutions in subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science, and Computers so that they can impart mainstream education to their students. This programme will be launched next month.

Speaking while chairing the at the 112th Governing Body & 65th General Body meetings of Maulana Azad Education Foundation, Naqvi said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has proved to be a “government of Iqbal (authority), Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity)”.

He said the Modi government is committed to “samaveshi vikas, sarvsparshi vishwas (inclusive growth with trust)” and has created an atmosphere of “healthy inclusive growth” by eradicating the “disease of communalism and appeasement politics”.

Talking abut the various initiatives for the education of minorities, Naqvi said that girls from these communities who have dropped out of school will be linked to education and employment by providing them “bridge courses” from reputed educational institutions of the country.

The government, he said, is committed to “socio-economic-educational empowerment” of minorities, especially girls, through “3E”, which stands for education, employment and empowerment.

Naqvi further said that various scholarships, including pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means, etc will be provided to 5 crore students over the next five years, including 50 per cent girl students. This includes more than 10 lakh Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls Scholarships in the next five years for economically weaker sections.

The minister said that the “Padho-Badho” awareness campaign will be launched across the country to encourage education, especially among girls from minority communities. He said the awareness campaign, which will launched in 60 minority-concentrated districts of the country in the first phase, will include “nukkad nataks (street plays)”, short films, cultural programmes etc.