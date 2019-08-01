MUKAUT result 2019 released: How to check marks online

MUKAUT result 2019: The Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal has released the result for all the undergraduate courses result in a semester-wise format at its official websites, wbut.ac.in and makautexam.net.

In case of any discrepancy in the said results, the same may be informed in writing to the office of the Controller of Examinations at City office: BF-142, Sector-I, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700064 within seven days of publication of results, as per the official notification.

MUKAUT result 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, makautexam.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Till the varsity releases the official mark sheet the print out of the result available online will act as a provisional mark sheet. Apart from UG results, the result for MBA and MCA are also released. Many students have complained that their result is displaying incomplete, in such a case, they need to connect with the controller of examination.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also changed the syllabus for various courses including AICTE approved UG and PG cores, BVoc courses etc. Many inhouse undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses have also undergone an update in terms of curriculum.